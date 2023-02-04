Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN – Get Rating) (TSE:AUM) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.28. Golden Minerals shares last traded at $0.27, with a volume of 412,496 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Fundamental Research set a $0.76 price target on Golden Minerals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Get Golden Minerals alerts:

Golden Minerals Stock Down 6.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $45.22 million, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional Trading of Golden Minerals

Golden Minerals ( NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN Get Rating ) (TSE:AUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Golden Minerals had a negative return on equity of 35.00% and a negative net margin of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.27 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Golden Minerals will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golden Minerals in the third quarter worth $292,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Golden Minerals by 62.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 255,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 98,236 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Golden Minerals by 49.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 341,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 113,100 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Golden Minerals by 264.2% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 153,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 111,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Golden Minerals by 126.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 274,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 152,974 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Golden Minerals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Golden Minerals Co is a precious metals gold-silver producer company. It focuses on a portfolio of precious metals projects which includes Velardeña Properties and the Rodeo gold project in Durango State, Mexico, the El Quevar silver project in Salta province of Argentina, the Yoquivo gold-silver district-scale project in Chihuahua, Mexico, the Sand Canyon gold-silver project in northwestern Nevada, and additional traditional silver-producing projects in the areas of Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.