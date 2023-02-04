GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Sees Large Volume Increase on Analyst Upgrade

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $4.40 to $5.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Approximately 949,290 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the previous session’s volume of 1,356,286 shares.The stock last traded at $5.63 and had previously closed at $6.46.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GoPro in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of GoPro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of GoPro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GoPro

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GoPro by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,279,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,539,000 after acquiring an additional 410,473 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GoPro by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,806,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,208,000 after acquiring an additional 132,213 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of GoPro by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,278,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,819 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in GoPro by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,439,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,888,000 after buying an additional 1,531,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in GoPro by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,605,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,406,000 after buying an additional 72,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.61% of the company’s stock.

GoPro Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $887.24 million, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.61.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $305.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.54 million. GoPro had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 15.00%. Analysts expect that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About GoPro



GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

