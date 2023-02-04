Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its stake in shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 899,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510,276 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Grab were worth $2,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Grab in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Grab in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Grab in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new stake in Grab in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Grab in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 46.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Grab stock opened at $3.55 on Friday. Grab Holdings Limited has a one year low of $2.19 and a one year high of $6.61. The company has a current ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.10.

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Grab had a negative return on equity of 32.22% and a negative net margin of 222.20%. The company had revenue of $382.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.58 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Grab Holdings Limited will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GRAB has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Grab in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Grab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $3.20 to $2.80 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded Grab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $3.60 to $4.20 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Grab from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.14.

Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

