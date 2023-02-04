Graco Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.73 Per Share (NYSE:GGG)

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Graco in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 1st. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.76. The consensus estimate for Graco’s current full-year earnings is $2.76 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Graco’s FY2024 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

GGG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Graco from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Graco from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Graco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Graco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Graco Stock Performance

GGG stock opened at $71.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.45. Graco has a twelve month low of $56.48 and a twelve month high of $74.56. The firm has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.80.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. Graco had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $555.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Graco

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Graco by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Graco by 18.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 86,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,176,000 after purchasing an additional 13,302 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Graco by 8.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 96,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,879,000 after purchasing an additional 7,396 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Graco by 8.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Graco by 74.3% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Graco

In related news, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total transaction of $189,999.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,617.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Graco news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 19,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $1,331,917.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,399,500.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total value of $189,999.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,617.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,741 shares of company stock valued at $1,953,317 over the last quarter. 3.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Graco Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 18th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.21%.

About Graco

(Get Rating)

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

Featured Stories

