Graco (NYSE:GGG) Upgraded to Buy at Seaport Res Ptn

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Graco’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.00 EPS.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Graco from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Graco from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.
GGG stock opened at $71.31 on Thursday. Graco has a 1 year low of $56.48 and a 1 year high of $74.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.45. The firm has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.80.
In other news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 19,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $1,331,917.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,399,500.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Graco news, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $431,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,824.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 19,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $1,331,917.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,399,500.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,741 shares of company stock worth $1,953,317 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Graco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Graco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Tobam purchased a new position in Graco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Graco by 2,034.8% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Graco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 85.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.
