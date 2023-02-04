Graco (NYSE:GGG) Upgraded to Buy at Seaport Res Ptn

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Graco’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Graco from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Graco from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Get Graco alerts:

Graco Price Performance

GGG stock opened at $71.31 on Thursday. Graco has a 1 year low of $56.48 and a 1 year high of $74.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.45. The firm has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.80.

Insider Transactions at Graco

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $555.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.72 million. Graco had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 21.49%. Graco’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Graco will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 19,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $1,331,917.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,399,500.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Graco news, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $431,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,824.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 19,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $1,331,917.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,399,500.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,741 shares of company stock worth $1,953,317 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Graco

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Graco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Graco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Tobam purchased a new position in Graco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Graco by 2,034.8% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Graco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 85.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.