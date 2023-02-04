Grainger (LON:GRI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $254.84

Grainger plc (LON:GRI – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 254.84 ($3.15) and traded as high as GBX 270.40 ($3.34). Grainger shares last traded at GBX 265.80 ($3.28), with a volume of 1,078,263 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Grainger from GBX 272 ($3.36) to GBX 250 ($3.09) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grainger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 333.80 ($4.12).

Get Grainger alerts:

Grainger Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.18, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 254.03 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 254.84. The firm has a market cap of £1.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 857.42.

Grainger Increases Dividend

Grainger Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.89 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 1.6%. This is a positive change from Grainger’s previous dividend of $2.08. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 17.42%.

(Get Rating)

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides private rental homes in the United Kingdom. It also provides property and asset management services. Grainger plc was formerly known as Grainger Trust Plc and changed the name to Grainger Plc in March 2007. The company was incorporated in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.