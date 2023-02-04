Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys New Holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 8,044 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Dolby Laboratories by 89.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 374 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. 82.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Performance

NYSE:DLB opened at $86.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.01. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $61.55 and a one year high of $88.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.49.

Dolby Laboratories Increases Dividend

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The electronics maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.14). Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $278.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.58 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research lowered Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com raised Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Tigress Financial dropped their target price on Dolby Laboratories from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Dolby Laboratories from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dolby Laboratories

In other Dolby Laboratories news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 5,070 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total value of $354,088.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,425 shares in the company, valued at $4,220,082. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 39.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. Its products include Cinema Imaging Products, Cinema Audio Products, and other products such as 3-D kits, broadcast hardware and software, monitors, and solutions for hearing impaired consumers.

