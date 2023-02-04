Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys Shares of 33,607 BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 33,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSS LLC IL lifted its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 62,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 276,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after acquiring an additional 15,640 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 223,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,027,000 after acquiring an additional 9,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 29,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter.

Get BrightSphere Investment Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised BrightSphere Investment Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on BrightSphere Investment Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BrightSphere Investment Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BrightSphere Investment Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th.

BrightSphere Investment Group Stock Performance

NYSE BSIG opened at $25.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.12. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.73 and a 52-week high of $26.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.60.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. BrightSphere Investment Group had a negative return on equity of 153.15% and a net margin of 23.92%. The business had revenue of $86.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.89 million. On average, analysts predict that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

BrightSphere Investment Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is 1.86%.

About BrightSphere Investment Group

(Get Rating)

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.