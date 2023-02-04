Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Takes $437,000 Position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 16,215 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,980 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,026 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,816,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 36,610 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APAM opened at $37.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.67 and a 52-week high of $43.67. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.83.

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 99.80% and a net margin of 20.82%. The firm had revenue of $226.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.45%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. TheStreet lowered Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Artisan Partners Asset Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

