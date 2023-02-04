GreenFirst Forest Products (TSE:GFP) Trading Up 1.8%

GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. (TSE:GFP – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$1.73 and last traded at C$1.73. 110,046 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 76,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.70.

GreenFirst Forest Products Trading Up 1.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$1.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.59. The firm has a market cap of C$307.20 million and a P/E ratio of 3.46.

GreenFirst Forest Products (TSE:GFP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$153.42 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GreenFirst Forest Products

GreenFirst Forest Products Inc manufactures and markets forest products in Canada, and the United States. It operates in two segments, Forest Products and Paper Products. The Forest Products segment manufactures and markets a range of spruce-pine-fir lumber, wood chips, and other by-products for use in residential and multi-family homes, light industrial and commercial facilities, and the home repair and remodel markets.

