Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GO. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $51.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

GO stock opened at $31.33 on Friday. Grocery Outlet has a one year low of $24.47 and a one year high of $46.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 55.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.62 and a 200-day moving average of $34.25.

Grocery Outlet ( NASDAQ:GO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 1.63%. The firm had revenue of $918.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.51 million. As a group, analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Grocery Outlet news, SVP Steven K. Wilson sold 5,556 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total transaction of $174,958.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 155,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,912,219.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $60,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,123,870. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven K. Wilson sold 5,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total transaction of $174,958.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 155,993 shares in the company, valued at $4,912,219.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,556 shares of company stock valued at $298,438 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 7.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,852,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,192,000 after buying an additional 631,964 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,490,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,334,000 after buying an additional 96,832 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 6.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,339,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,587,000 after buying an additional 463,415 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 79.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,828,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,740,000 after buying an additional 2,142,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 0.4% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,903,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,673,000 after buying an additional 10,556 shares during the last quarter. 97.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

