Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,599 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $2,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GO. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 115,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,925,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 7,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. 97.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Grocery Outlet Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ GO opened at $31.33 on Friday. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a one year low of $24.47 and a one year high of $46.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.95, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of -0.05.

Insider Activity at Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet ( NASDAQ:GO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $918.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.51 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $60,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,123,870. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Grocery Outlet news, SVP Steven K. Wilson sold 5,556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total value of $174,958.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 155,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,912,219.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $60,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,556 shares of company stock worth $298,438. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $51.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Grocery Outlet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Grocery Outlet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.