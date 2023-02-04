Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,193 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $4,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 621,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,299,000 after purchasing an additional 251,565 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP raised its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 43.3% in the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 296,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,330,000 after buying an additional 89,602 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 741.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 86,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,629,000 after buying an additional 75,915 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the first quarter worth approximately $12,452,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 16.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 215,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,619,000 after acquiring an additional 30,446 shares in the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Group 1 Automotive Stock Performance

Group 1 Automotive stock opened at $235.89 on Friday. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.16 and a 12-month high of $242.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $190.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.41.

Group 1 Automotive Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is presently 3.32%.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, Director Lincoln Pereira sold 27,100 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total transaction of $5,641,949.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 117,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,434,635.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Group 1 Automotive news, Director Lincoln Pereira sold 27,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total transaction of $5,641,949.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 117,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,434,635.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $185,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,180,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,525 shares of company stock worth $8,974,474. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $142.00 to $134.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $275.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

Group 1 Automotive Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

