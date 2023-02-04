Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Shares Sold by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,573 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWRE. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GWRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $96.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $79.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.55.

Guidewire Software Stock Performance

Shares of GWRE stock opened at $75.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.85. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.08 and a 52 week high of $98.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of -31.85 and a beta of 1.23.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The technology company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.13. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 23.57% and a negative return on equity of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $195.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.49 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Guidewire Software news, insider James Winston King sold 1,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $96,827.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,414,739.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Guidewire Software news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 9,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $668,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,054,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James Winston King sold 1,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $96,827.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,414,739.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,063 shares of company stock valued at $1,436,772. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

