Haleon (NYSE:HLN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 2,755,430 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the previous session’s volume of 3,847,474 shares.The stock last traded at $7.88 and had previously closed at $7.96.
HLN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Haleon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Haleon from GBX 360 ($4.45) to GBX 364 ($4.50) in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $364.00.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.76.
Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.
