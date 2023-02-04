Haleon (NYSE:HLN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 2,755,430 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the previous session’s volume of 3,847,474 shares.The stock last traded at $7.88 and had previously closed at $7.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HLN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Haleon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Haleon from GBX 360 ($4.45) to GBX 364 ($4.50) in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $364.00.

Haleon Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Haleon

About Haleon

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Haleon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Haleon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $426,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Haleon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,642,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Haleon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Haleon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Read More

