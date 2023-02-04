Handelsbanken Lowers Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) to Market Perform

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Handelsbanken from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HSQVY. Nordea Equity Research cut Husqvarna AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. DNB Markets cut Husqvarna AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Husqvarna AB (publ) from SEK 85 to SEK 75 in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Husqvarna AB (publ) Stock Down 1.5 %

Husqvarna AB (publ) stock opened at $17.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.02. Husqvarna AB has a 12-month low of $10.37 and a 12-month high of $28.51.

About Husqvarna AB (publ)

Husqvarna AB engages in the production of outdoor power products for forest, park, and garden care. The company also offers garden watering products, cutting equipment and diamond tools for the construction and stone industries. It operates through the following segments: Husqvarna Forest and Garden, Gardena, and Husqvarna Construction.

