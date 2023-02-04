Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) Given a €158.10 Price Target at Barclays

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €158.10 ($171.85) price objective by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 12.12% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €171.00 ($185.87) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €210.00 ($228.26) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €194.00 ($210.87) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €210.00 ($228.26) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €185.00 ($201.09) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Wednesday.

Hannover Rück Price Performance

Shares of Hannover Rück stock opened at €179.90 ($195.54) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €185.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €165.55. Hannover Rück has a 52-week low of €94.75 ($102.99) and a 52-week high of €116.37 ($126.49).

About Hannover Rück

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

