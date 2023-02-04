Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) PT Set at €210.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €210.00 ($228.26) price objective by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €210.00 ($228.26) price objective on Hannover Rück in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €220.00 ($239.13) price objective on Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €171.00 ($185.87) price objective on Hannover Rück in a research note on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group set a €182.00 ($197.83) price objective on Hannover Rück in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €185.00 ($201.09) price objective on Hannover Rück in a research note on Wednesday.

Hannover Rück stock opened at €179.90 ($195.54) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €185.16 and its 200 day moving average is €165.55. Hannover Rück has a one year low of €94.75 ($102.99) and a one year high of €116.37 ($126.49).

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

