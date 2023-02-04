Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $857.38

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 857.38 ($10.59) and traded as high as GBX 944.60 ($11.67). Hargreaves Lansdown shares last traded at GBX 944 ($11.66), with a volume of 1,123,050 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 770 ($9.51) to GBX 780 ($9.63) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,225 ($15.13) price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,650 ($20.38) to GBX 1,050 ($12.97) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 940 ($11.61) target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hargreaves Lansdown presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 986.67 ($12.19).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 870.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 857.38. The stock has a market cap of £4.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,052.17.

About Hargreaves Lansdown

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; and fund dealing services.

