Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.83

Shares of Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.83 and traded as high as $3.12. Harvard Bioscience shares last traded at $3.11, with a volume of 36,206 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HBIO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Harvard Bioscience in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark cut their price target on Harvard Bioscience to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Harvard Bioscience from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Harvard Bioscience Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.83. The stock has a market cap of $129.56 million, a PE ratio of -18.29 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harvard Bioscience

Harvard Bioscience ( NASDAQ:HBIO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $26.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.00 million. Harvard Bioscience had a positive return on equity of 4.00% and a negative net margin of 5.84%. Research analysts expect that Harvard Bioscience, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 230.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,966 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,920 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Harvard Bioscience during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Harvard Bioscience during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

About Harvard Bioscience

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products and services that enable fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It operates under the geographical segments: United States, Germany, United Kingdom, and Rest of the world. It sells its products through catalog, Website, distributors, and direct sales force.

Further Reading

