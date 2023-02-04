Harvey Nash Group (LON:HVN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $128.50

Shares of Harvey Nash Group plc (LON:HVN – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 128.50 ($1.59) and traded as high as GBX 128.50 ($1.59). Harvey Nash Group shares last traded at GBX 128.50 ($1.59), with a volume of 100 shares traded.

Harvey Nash Group Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 128.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 128.50.

About Harvey Nash Group

(Get Rating)

Harvey Nash Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourcing solutions primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland, Mainland Europe, and internationally. It offers various leadership services, including executive search, interim management, and leadership consulting services, as well as technology recruitment services, such as permanent and contract recruitment services, as well as recruitment solutions.

See Also

