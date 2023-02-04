Hays (LON:HAS) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $117.65

Shares of Hays plc (LON:HAS – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 117.65 ($1.45) and traded as high as GBX 130.70 ($1.61). Hays shares last traded at GBX 130.70 ($1.61), with a volume of 3,466,874 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on HAS shares. Numis Securities increased their target price on Hays from GBX 140 ($1.73) to GBX 170 ($2.10) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on Hays from GBX 190 ($2.35) to GBX 160 ($1.98) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.

Hays Stock Up 0.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,452.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 119.56 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 117.65.

About Hays

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sectors. It also specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office support, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

