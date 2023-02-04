Head to Head Analysis: Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) and Sunrise New Energy (NASDAQ:EPOW)

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) and Sunrise New Energy (NASDAQ:EPOW – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Conduent and Sunrise New Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Conduent 0 0 0 0 N/A Sunrise New Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Conduent presently has a consensus target price of $4.75, indicating a potential downside of 0.42%. Given Conduent’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Conduent is more favorable than Sunrise New Energy.

Risk & Volatility

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Conduent has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sunrise New Energy has a beta of -0.22, suggesting that its stock price is 122% less volatile than the S&P 500.

77.8% of Conduent shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Sunrise New Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Conduent shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 42.5% of Sunrise New Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Conduent and Sunrise New Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Conduent 2.83% 7.21% 2.20% Sunrise New Energy N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Conduent and Sunrise New Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Conduent $4.14 billion 0.25 -$28.00 million $0.46 10.37 Sunrise New Energy $12.23 million 10.34 -$8.40 million N/A N/A

Sunrise New Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Conduent.

Summary

Conduent beats Sunrise New Energy on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Conduent



Conduent, Inc. engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries. The Government Services segment is involved in government-centric business process services and subject matter experts to U.S. federal, state, and local and foreign governments. The Transportation segment includes systems and support to transportation departments and agencies globally. The company was founded on April 18, 1906 and is headquartered in Florham Park, NJ.

About Sunrise New Energy



Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of graphite anode material for EVs and other lithium-ion batteries. It also operates a legacy internet knowledge sharing platform business. The company was formerly known as Global Internet of People, Inc. Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Zibo, the People's Republic of China.

