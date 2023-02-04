Head-To-Head Comparison: TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) & Data Storage (OTCMKTS:DTST)

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Rating) and Data Storage (OTCMKTS:DTST – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

TeraWulf has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Data Storage has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.0% of Data Storage shares are held by institutional investors. 66.4% of TeraWulf shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 42.6% of Data Storage shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TeraWulf N/A -41.57% -16.83% Data Storage -4.23% -4.30% -3.57%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares TeraWulf and Data Storage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for TeraWulf and Data Storage, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TeraWulf 0 0 1 0 3.00 Data Storage 0 0 1 0 3.00

TeraWulf presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 633.46%. Data Storage has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 339.56%. Given TeraWulf’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe TeraWulf is more favorable than Data Storage.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TeraWulf and Data Storage’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TeraWulf $13.43 million 7.38 N/A N/A N/A Data Storage $14.88 million 0.83 $270,000.00 ($0.17) -10.71

Data Storage has higher revenue and earnings than TeraWulf.

Summary

TeraWulf beats Data Storage on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TeraWulf

TeraWulf, Inc. owns and operates fully integrated environmentally clean bitcoin mining facilities in the United States. TeraWulf will generate domestically produced bitcoin powered by nuclear, hydro and solar energy. The company was founded on February 8, 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, MD.

About Data Storage

Data Storage Corp. engages in the provision of business continuity services. These services include disaster recovery, infrastructure as a service, and cyber security. Its other services and solutions include data protection services, data center and security, voice and data solutions, and email archival solutions. The company was founded by Charles M. Piluso in June 2001 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

