Head to Head Review: Artivion (NYSE:AORT) and Meihua International Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:MHUA)

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Rating) and Meihua International Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:MHUA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Artivion and Meihua International Medical Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Artivion 0 1 4 0 2.80 Meihua International Medical Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Artivion currently has a consensus target price of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 71.06%. Given Artivion’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Artivion is more favorable than Meihua International Medical Technologies.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Artivion -13.21% -0.81% -0.30% Meihua International Medical Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Artivion and Meihua International Medical Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

88.0% of Artivion shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Meihua International Medical Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of Artivion shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 66.6% of Meihua International Medical Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Artivion and Meihua International Medical Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Artivion $313.79 million 1.80 -$14.83 million ($1.04) -13.49 Meihua International Medical Technologies $104.04 million 3.59 $20.95 million N/A N/A

Meihua International Medical Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Artivion.

Summary

Meihua International Medical Technologies beats Artivion on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Artivion

Artivion, Inc. focuses on developing solutions that address cardiac and vascular surgeons’ clinical challenges in treating patients with aortic diseases. Its products include aortic stents and stent grafts, prosthetic heart valves, cryopreserved cardiac and vascular allografts, and surgical sealants. It operates through the Medical Devices and Preservation Services segments. The Medical Devices segment includes aortic stents and stent grafts, surgical sealants, and On-X products. The Preservation Services segment provides cardiac and vascular tissue preservation services. The company was founded on January 19, 1984 and is headquartered in Kennesaw, GA.

About Meihua International Medical Technologies

Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacture, sells, and marketing of medical consumables in the People's Republic of China. It offers class I, II, and III disposable medical devices. The company's products include non-bottled products, such as brushes and ID bracelets; and polyethylene bottled products, such as eye drop and tablet bottles, as well as electronic pumps. It also distributes disposable medical devices sourced from other manufacturers to customers in China. In addition, the company offers COVID-19 products comprising disposable medical masks. It serves hospitals, pharmacies, medical institutions, and medical equipment companies. The company also exports its products to Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company was founded in 1991 and is based in Yangzhou, the People's Republic of China. Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Bright Accomplish Limited.

