HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $49.82

Shares of HeidelbergCement AG (ETR:HEI – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €49.82 ($54.15) and traded as high as €64.88 ($70.52). HeidelbergCement shares last traded at €64.42 ($70.02), with a volume of 629,105 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.00 ($42.39) target price on HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group set a €66.00 ($71.74) target price on HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($59.78) target price on HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €61.30 ($66.63) target price on HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays set a €54.00 ($58.70) target price on HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

The company has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €55.76 and a 200 day moving average price of €49.82.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

