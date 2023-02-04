Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $111.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HEINY shares. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Heineken from €109.00 ($118.48) to €105.00 ($114.13) in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Heineken from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Heineken from €116.00 ($126.09) to €114.00 ($123.91) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Heineken from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Heineken from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th.

Shares of Heineken stock opened at $50.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Heineken has a 52-week low of $39.94 and a 52-week high of $56.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.16 and a 200 day moving average of $46.28.

Heineken NV engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It offers products under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, Mort Subite, Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout and Blind Pig brands.

