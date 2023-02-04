Helical (LON:HLCL) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $347.39

Helical plc (LON:HLCL – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 347.39 ($4.29) and traded as high as GBX 386.42 ($4.77). Helical shares last traded at GBX 381 ($4.71), with a volume of 36,450 shares.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Helical from GBX 375 ($4.63) to GBX 350 ($4.32) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.
Helical Trading Down 1.7 %
The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 340.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 347.39. The firm has a market capitalization of £469.98 million and a P/E ratio of 568.66.
Helical Cuts Dividend
Helical Company Profile
Helical plc engages in the investment, rental, and development of real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company's property portfolio includes mixed use commercial/residential projects and offices. It is also involved in the office refurbishment activities. The company was formerly known as Helical Bar plc and changed its name to Helical plc in July 2016.
Featured Articles
