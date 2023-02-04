Helical (LON:HLCL) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $347.39

Helical plc (LON:HLCL – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 347.39 ($4.29) and traded as high as GBX 386.42 ($4.77). Helical shares last traded at GBX 381 ($4.71), with a volume of 36,450 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Helical from GBX 375 ($4.63) to GBX 350 ($4.32) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 340.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 347.39. The firm has a market capitalization of £469.98 million and a P/E ratio of 568.66.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of GBX 3.05 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 0.87%. Helical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.64%.

Helical plc engages in the investment, rental, and development of real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company's property portfolio includes mixed use commercial/residential projects and offices. It is also involved in the office refurbishment activities. The company was formerly known as Helical Bar plc and changed its name to Helical plc in July 2016.

