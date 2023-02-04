Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Expected to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.14 Per Share

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets raised their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report issued on Tuesday, January 31st. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.90. The consensus estimate for Helmerich & Payne’s current full-year earnings is $4.48 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s FY2023 earnings at $4.96 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.18.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Performance

Shares of HP stock opened at $45.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Helmerich & Payne has a 12 month low of $30.19 and a 12 month high of $54.59.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $719.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.92 million. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 6.43%. Helmerich & Payne’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Helmerich & Payne

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 11,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,839 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 2.6% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 9,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 0.9% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 0.8% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 42,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helmerich & Payne Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. This is an increase from Helmerich & Payne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is currently 69.44%.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.