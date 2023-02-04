HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, CIBC raised shares of HEXO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th.

Shares of NYSE:HEXO opened at $1.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.43. HEXO has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

HEXO ( NYSE:HEXO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.70). HEXO had a negative net margin of 586.30% and a negative return on equity of 73.83%. The business had revenue of $25.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.06 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HEXO will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of HEXO by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 22,940,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576,429 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of HEXO by 1,230.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 399,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 369,794 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HEXO by 184.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 860,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 558,231 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of HEXO in the 2nd quarter worth about $796,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of HEXO by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,622,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795,755 shares in the last quarter. 9.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HEXO Corp. engages in the provision of cannabis and cannabis products. The company was founded by Sébastien St. Louis and Adam Miron on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in Gatineau, Canada.

