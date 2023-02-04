HighPeak Energy, Inc. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.01 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NASDAQ:HPK)

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of HighPeak Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.06. The consensus estimate for HighPeak Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.74 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for HighPeak Energy’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.22 EPS.

HighPeak Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

HPK opened at $27.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. HighPeak Energy has a 12 month low of $17.24 and a 12 month high of $38.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.49.

HighPeak Energy Dividend Announcement

HighPeak Energy ( NASDAQ:HPK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $204.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.65 million. HighPeak Energy had a return on equity of 33.37% and a net margin of 34.53%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. HighPeak Energy’s payout ratio is 5.99%.

Insider Transactions at HighPeak Energy

In other HighPeak Energy news, CEO Jack Hightower bought 14,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.98 per share, for a total transaction of $320,929.98. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,739,073 shares in the company, valued at $60,204,824.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other HighPeak Energy news, President Michael L. Hollis bought 3,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.46 per share, for a total transaction of $80,811.08. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 237,033 shares in the company, valued at $5,323,761.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack Hightower purchased 14,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.98 per share, for a total transaction of $320,929.98. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,739,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,204,824.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 90,401 shares of company stock valued at $1,987,775. Corporate insiders own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of HighPeak Energy

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 260,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,790,000 after buying an additional 7,489 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

About HighPeak Energy

Pure Acquisition Corp. engages in the provision of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination. It focuses on energy industry with an emphasis on opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded on November 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

