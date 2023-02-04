Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Price Target Raised to $148.00

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) had its target price increased by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $145.00 to $148.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.80% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on HLT. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Cowen upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Hilton Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $153.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.69.
Hilton Worldwide Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $146.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $39.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.49. Hilton Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $108.41 and a fifty-two week high of $167.99.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 5,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total value of $794,809.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,439,929.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,908,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254,472 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,652,000. Palestra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,913,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3,944.9% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 837,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,309,000 after acquiring an additional 816,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,681,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,400,000 after acquiring an additional 730,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.
Hilton Worldwide Company Profile
Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties and licenses its brands to franchisees.
