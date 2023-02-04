Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Price Target Raised to $148.00

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) had its target price increased by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $145.00 to $148.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.80% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on HLT. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Cowen upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Hilton Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $153.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.69.

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $146.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $39.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.49. Hilton Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $108.41 and a fifty-two week high of $167.99.

Hilton Worldwide declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, November 11th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 5,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total value of $794,809.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,439,929.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,908,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254,472 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,652,000. Palestra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,913,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3,944.9% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 837,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,309,000 after acquiring an additional 816,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,681,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,400,000 after acquiring an additional 730,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties and licenses its brands to franchisees.

