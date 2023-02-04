Hologic, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.87 Per Share (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair raised their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hologic in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 1st. William Blair analyst A. Brackmann now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.83. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hologic’s current full-year earnings is $3.49 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Hologic’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.70 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

Get Hologic alerts:

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.17. Hologic had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 22.17%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hologic Stock Up 0.3 %

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HOLX. Citigroup lifted their target price on Hologic from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Hologic from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Hologic from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Hologic from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Hologic from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hologic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.08.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $84.68 on Friday. Hologic has a 1 year low of $59.78 and a 1 year high of $85.31. The firm has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 4.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hologic

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 227.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,284,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $435,485,000 after buying an additional 4,363,687 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 1,549.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,594,067 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $249,068,000 after buying an additional 3,376,216 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 114.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,790,461 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $193,379,000 after buying an additional 1,490,000 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 110.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,896,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,664,000 after buying an additional 995,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 246.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 920,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,730,000 after buying an additional 654,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 26,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total transaction of $2,047,780.24. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 168,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,860,017.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Hologic

(Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.