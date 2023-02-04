Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Shares Up 0.2%

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.08 and last traded at $24.97. Approximately 910,061 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 737,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.92.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.19.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) ( NASDAQ:HOMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $272.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.70 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 28.99%. Research analysts predict that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company. Which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

