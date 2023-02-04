Hua Hong Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:HHUSF) Shares Up 33.7%

Hua Hong Semiconductor Limited (OTCMKTS:HHUSF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 33.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$4.36 and last traded at C$4.36. 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 800 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on HHUSF. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Hua Hong Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised Hua Hong Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Nomura raised Hua Hong Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Hua Hong Semiconductor from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th.

Get Hua Hong Semiconductor alerts:

Hua Hong Semiconductor Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.26.

Hua Hong Semiconductor Company Profile

Hua Hong Semiconductor Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells semiconductor products. The company provides embedded non-volatile memory, standard logic and mixed-signal, radio frequency, power management integrated circuits, power discrete, and automotive solutions. It also offers foundry services; and design services comprising standard and customized IP development, full-custom layout design, and customer-specific integrated solutions, as well as design support and tape out services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hua Hong Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hua Hong Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.