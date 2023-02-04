Hudock Inc. Purchases 7,495 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Hudock Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,912.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,887 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,495 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3,275.0% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Schubert & Co boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 364 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 182,312 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $6,307,995.20. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,294,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,790,634.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 360 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $35,452.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,824. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 182,312 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $6,307,995.20. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,294,527 shares in the company, valued at $44,790,634.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,943 shares of company stock worth $3,454,353 in the last quarter. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet Stock Down 2.7 %

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Tigress Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $186.00 to $160.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $104.78 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $144.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.34 and a 200-day moving average of $100.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The business had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

