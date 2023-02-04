Humana Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $9.89 Per Share (NYSE:HUM)

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Humana in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $9.89 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Humana’s current full-year earnings is $28.00 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Humana’s Q2 2023 earnings at $8.46 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $8.08 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $31.49 EPS.
Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $22.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.45 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share.
Humana Price Performance
HUM stock opened at $476.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $510.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $505.89. Humana has a 1 year low of $408.20 and a 1 year high of $571.30. The stock has a market cap of $60.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.
Insider Buying and Selling at Humana
In other news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.92, for a total transaction of $3,723,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,895,015.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total transaction of $7,525,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,086,288.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.92, for a total value of $3,723,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,895,015.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,635 shares of company stock worth $11,565,286 over the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Humana
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUM. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Humana during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Humana
Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental plans such as Medicare, and State-based contracts.
Featured Articles
