Humana Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $9.89 Per Share (NYSE:HUM)

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Humana in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $9.89 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Humana’s current full-year earnings is $28.00 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Humana’s Q2 2023 earnings at $8.46 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $8.08 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $31.49 EPS.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $22.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.45 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share.

Humana Price Performance

HUM has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Humana from $570.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Humana from $529.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $575.00 to $652.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Humana from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $607.65.

HUM stock opened at $476.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $510.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $505.89. Humana has a 1 year low of $408.20 and a 1 year high of $571.30. The stock has a market cap of $60.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Humana

In other news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.92, for a total transaction of $3,723,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,895,015.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total transaction of $7,525,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,086,288.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.92, for a total value of $3,723,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,895,015.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,635 shares of company stock worth $11,565,286 over the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Humana

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUM. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Humana during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Humana

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental plans such as Medicare, and State-based contracts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.