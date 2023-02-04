HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Sees Large Volume Increase

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 212,288 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the previous session’s volume of 314,268 shares.The stock last traded at $19.23 and had previously closed at $18.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HUTCHMED in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

HUTCHMED Trading Down 2.4 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HUTCHMED

HUTCHMED Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its position in HUTCHMED by 0.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,105,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,532,000 after purchasing an additional 50,212 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 22.9% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,577,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,209 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 1,096.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,913,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,464,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586,271 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,516,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,534,000 after acquiring an additional 123,396 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in HUTCHMED by 38.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,761,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,609,000 after purchasing an additional 488,185 shares in the last quarter. 22.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

Featured Stories

