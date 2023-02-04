HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Sees Large Volume Increase

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 212,288 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the previous session’s volume of 314,268 shares.The stock last traded at $19.23 and had previously closed at $18.75.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HUTCHMED in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
HUTCHMED Trading Down 2.4 %
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.64.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On HUTCHMED
HUTCHMED Company Profile
HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HUTCHMED (HCM)
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Wolverine Worldwide
Receive News & Ratings for HUTCHMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUTCHMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.