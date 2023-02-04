HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Price Target Raised to $6.30 at HSBC

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by analysts at HSBC from $4.60 to $6.30 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. HSBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.33% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. China Renaissance upgraded HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $4.30 to $4.20 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Citigroup cut HUYA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HUYA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.58.

Shares of NYSE HUYA opened at $5.71 on Thursday. HUYA has a one year low of $1.64 and a one year high of $6.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.72 and a beta of 0.70.

HUYA ( NYSE:HUYA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. HUYA had a negative return on equity of 2.74% and a negative net margin of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $334.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.94 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that HUYA will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HUYA by 11.6% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,735,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,172,000 after purchasing an additional 805,971 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of HUYA by 81.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,125,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751,809 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HUYA by 4.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,188,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,078,000 after purchasing an additional 132,754 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of HUYA by 1.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,124,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,936,000 after purchasing an additional 57,924 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HUYA by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,467,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,032,000 after purchasing an additional 49,340 shares during the period. 21.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

