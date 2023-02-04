IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$3.09.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$2.50 to C$3.10 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.00 to C$4.10 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$2.50 to C$3.25 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$2.50 to C$3.75 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.25 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st.

IAMGOLD Trading Down 3.5 %

IAMGOLD stock opened at C$3.58 on Friday. IAMGOLD has a 1 year low of C$1.27 and a 1 year high of C$4.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.74, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of C$1.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.33.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD ( TSE:IMG Get Rating ) (NYSE:IAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The mining company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$447.95 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that IAMGOLD will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

