IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on IEX. Cowen increased their price target on shares of IDEX to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on IDEX from $227.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price objective on IDEX from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on IDEX from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of IDEX from $241.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.25.

Get IDEX alerts:

IDEX Price Performance

IEX stock opened at $229.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $232.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.55. IDEX has a 52-week low of $172.18 and a 52-week high of $246.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $810.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.75 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 18.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that IDEX will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IEX. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of IDEX by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 3,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in IDEX by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDEX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.