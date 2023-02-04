Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) PT Raised to $255.00

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $222.00 to $255.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $202.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.29.

NYSE ITW opened at $246.73 on Thursday. Illinois Tool Works has a twelve month low of $173.52 and a twelve month high of $253.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.94. The stock has a market cap of $75.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.11.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.26). Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.65% and a net margin of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. acquired 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $221.81 per share, with a total value of $308,315.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 118,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,394,059.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, CNB Bank grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 723.1% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

