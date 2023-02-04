IMI (LON:IMI) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,284.07

IMI plc (LON:IMI – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,284.07 ($15.86) and traded as high as GBX 1,558 ($19.24). IMI shares last traded at GBX 1,550 ($19.14), with a volume of 409,110 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on IMI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of IMI from GBX 1,650 ($20.38) to GBX 1,655 ($20.44) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,780 ($21.98) price objective on shares of IMI in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($21.61) price objective on shares of IMI in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get IMI alerts:

IMI Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £4.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,962.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,379.48 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,284.07.

IMI Company Profile

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.