ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.53

Shares of ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.53 and traded as high as $7.53. ImmuCell shares last traded at $7.48, with a volume of 5,437 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded ImmuCell from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.53. The company has a market capitalization of $57.97 million, a PE ratio of -106.84 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

ImmuCell ( NASDAQ:ICCC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. ImmuCell had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.62%. The company had revenue of $4.80 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ImmuCell stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 204,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 37,081 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 2.64% of ImmuCell worth $1,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ImmuCell Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, manufacture and sale of products that improve the health and productivity of cows for the dairy and beef industries. Its products include first defense for scours, California mastitis test kit and purified nisin intramammary treatment for mastitis.

