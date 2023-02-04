Insider Buying: Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Major Shareholder Purchases 500,000 Shares of Stock

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 500,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.79 per share, for a total transaction of $895,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 55,829,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,933,992.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ares Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 27th, Ares Management Llc bought 525,902 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.80 per share, for a total transaction of $946,623.60.

On Wednesday, January 25th, Ares Management Llc bought 875,000 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,365,000.00.

On Monday, January 23rd, Ares Management Llc bought 730,000 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,204,500.00.

On Thursday, January 19th, Ares Management Llc bought 300,000 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.33 per share, for a total transaction of $399,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Ares Management Llc purchased 400,000 shares of Ares Management stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.36 per share, for a total transaction of $544,000.00.

On Friday, January 13th, Ares Management Llc purchased 330,000 shares of Ares Management stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.39 per share, for a total transaction of $458,700.00.

Shares of NYSE ARES opened at $85.03 on Friday. Ares Management Co. has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $86.13. The stock has a market cap of $25.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.76 and a 200 day moving average of $72.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ARES has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ares Management from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Ares Management to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.88.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARES. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ares Management by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,485 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Ares Management by 172.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,899 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 20,816 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ares Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $684,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ares Management by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,191,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $502,895,000 after buying an additional 45,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Ares Management by 12.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. 47.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

