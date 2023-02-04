Insider Selling: Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) CFO Sells 10,511 Shares of Stock

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) CFO Danny L. Dearen sold 10,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total transaction of $642,852.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,665,937.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:AXNX opened at $59.67 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.04. Axonics, Inc. has a one year low of $38.41 and a one year high of $79.92. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.16 and a beta of 0.40.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXNX. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Axonics in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Axonics in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Axonics in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Axonics in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Axonics by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. 97.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.
