Insider Selling: Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) CFO Sells 13,481 Shares of Stock

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) CFO John P. Rielly sold 13,481 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total transaction of $1,880,060.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,090,629.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hess Stock Performance

NYSE HES opened at $137.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $143.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.16. Hess Co. has a 1-year low of $89.09 and a 1-year high of $160.52.

Get Hess alerts:

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 27.85% and a net margin of 19.21%. Hess’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

Hess Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hess

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.86%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Hess by 280.0% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hess by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Hess by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 223 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Hess by 92.3% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the second quarter worth about $34,000. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Hess from $155.00 to $153.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Hess in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Hess from $144.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Hess from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Hess from $179.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.00.

Hess Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

Featured Articles

