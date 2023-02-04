Insider Selling: Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) CFO Sells 13,481 Shares of Stock

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) CFO John P. Rielly sold 13,481 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total transaction of $1,880,060.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,090,629.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Hess Stock Performance
NYSE HES opened at $137.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $143.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.16. Hess Co. has a 1-year low of $89.09 and a 1-year high of $160.52.
Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 27.85% and a net margin of 19.21%. Hess’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.
Hess Announces Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hess
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Hess by 280.0% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hess by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Hess by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 223 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Hess by 92.3% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the second quarter worth about $34,000. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Hess from $155.00 to $153.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Hess in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Hess from $144.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Hess from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Hess from $179.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.00.
Hess Company Profile
Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.
