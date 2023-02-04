Insider Selling: United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) EVP Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHRGet Rating) EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.63, for a total value of $1,527,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,267,768.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of UTHR opened at $252.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 9.68, a quick ratio of 9.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.68. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1-year low of $158.38 and a 1-year high of $283.09.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHRGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $1.34. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 38.03% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The firm had revenue of $516.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.92 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 16.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on UTHR shares. StockNews.com raised United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on United Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright raised their price target on United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on United Therapeutics from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,411,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $923,703,000 after acquiring an additional 163,542 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,327,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $906,061,000 after buying an additional 13,196 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,793,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $658,282,000 after buying an additional 28,378 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,675,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $300,585,000 after buying an additional 710,668 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,626,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $291,809,000 after buying an additional 109,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company engaged in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma. It is involved in the development of novel pharmaceutical therapies and technologies that expand the availability of transplantable organs.

