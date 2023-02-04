Integrity Financial Corp WA Purchases 6,297 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Integrity Financial Corp WA raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,902.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,628 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,297 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,736.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,253,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,235,795,000 after buying an additional 21,986,989 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,872.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,292,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,758,856,000 after buying an additional 17,365,189 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,879.5% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,694,544 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,124,431,000 after buying an additional 11,103,769 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,888.8% in the third quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 7,593,623 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $730,126,000 after buying an additional 7,211,798 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,899.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,677,522 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $654,531,000 after buying an additional 6,343,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.50.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $105.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $144.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 201,897 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.16 per share, with a total value of $7,098,698.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,072,792 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $37,719,366.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,943 shares of company stock worth $3,454,353 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company's stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

