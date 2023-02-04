International Paper (NYSE:IP) Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for International Paper in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 31st. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for International Paper’s current full-year earnings is $2.71 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for International Paper’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS.

IP has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group raised International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of International Paper from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of International Paper from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus upped their price objective on International Paper from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on International Paper from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.82.

IP opened at $41.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.41. International Paper has a 52-week low of $30.69 and a 52-week high of $50.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.05.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,936,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 63,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 12,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in International Paper by 8.9% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other International Paper news, SVP Thomas J. Plath sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,308. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. International Paper’s payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

